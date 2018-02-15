Sylvania School District Talking Safety Measures

Temperatures will hold steady near 40 degrees overnight. There is a chance of drizzle, fog and very light rain. Delays Thursday morning are not expected at this time.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Symphony Orchestra along with Toledo Public School students took the stage to depict Toledo's Underground Railroad History.More >>
Wednesday's shooting in Florida is prompting local school districts to talk about safety measures put in place for students, faculty and staff, one of those districts being Sylvania Public Schools.More >>
Big changes could be coming to the 31-year-old Seagate Convention Centre in Downtown Toledo.More >>
Echo was without a trainer for his future as a k9 officer. The village worked to find a new handler and now his training is back on.More >>
A Toledo man in prison for several murders in the early 1980’s could be getting out soon.More >>
