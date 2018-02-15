Dog Food products voluntarily recalled after FDA probe - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dog Food products voluntarily recalled after FDA probe

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Products from two popular dog food brands are being recalled after the FDA found levels of a euthanasia drug in them.

According to statements on the Kibbles 'N Bits and Gravy Train websites, tests found the drug in "extremely low levels"  of pentobarbital in a variety of products, including some wet dog food flavors.

The company said the levels do not pose a threat to pet safety, but is apologizing saying it is not up to their standards. 

A complete lists of the recalled products can be found here or here.

