Dog food brands voluntarily recalled after FDA probe

Temperatures will hold steady near 40 degrees overnight. There is a chance of drizzle, fog and very light rain. Delays Thursday morning are not expected at this time.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police seized multiple kilos of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as six firearms, two of which were stolen.More >>
The fire occurred at Rupp Funeral Home at 2345 South Custer Road in Monroe.More >>
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Bedford Jr. High School gym teacher and Michael's Legacy Gymnastics Academy coach Natalie Hixon, whose brother Chris Hixon was killed in the Florida high school shooting.More >>
According to court documents, a four-year-old German Shepard recently rescued by Lucas County Canine Care and Control suffered for years at the hands of her owner.More >>
A man faces murder charges after a deadly bar fight last week in west Toledo.More >>
