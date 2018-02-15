TPD: Reporting suspicious activity is key to preventing school shootings

School shootings are a terrible tragedy. As sad as it is, and sounds, Toledo Police Chief George Kral says students and staff in our area can learn from what happened in Florida.

Not only how to respond to an active shooter, but how to prevent it from ever happening.

Police are trying to get away from the days when a lockdown was the procedure for an intruder or threat in the school.

Officers are now sending a message of running and fighting.

A program called ALICE Training teaches staff to get their students away from the threat. This can be by running out of the building, barricading themselves in a room, or going face-to-face with the attacker to fight back.

Police say students involved in Wednesday's high school shooting in Florida showed signs of ALICE Training. But more importantly than this training, Chief Kral says children and adults need to report any suspicious or concerning activity.

This includes disturbing posts on social media or bragging about having weapons, things the suspected shooter in Florida allegedly did. Police say these things need to be over-reported, to ensure shootings like this don't happen.

"What I find is that, in almost every instance, you hear afterwards, 'Yepp, we saw this kid had guns' on Instagram or social media, or 'Yepp, we heard him talking about it.' That's what we need to know in advance," said Chief Kral.

Kral said the department has been planning an active shooter drill with Toledo Public Schools. Kral wants the drill to happen in a high school with students and staff present.

He says drills like this would allow law enforcement from our area to practice what to do in a threatening situation, and would also give schools like life-like experience of trying to survive.

