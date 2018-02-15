Local schools talk safety procedures in light of recent shooting

As students head back to school a day after yet another school shooting, many parents are concerned for children's safety.

Nearly two-thirds of schools in the U.S. have some form of active-shooter drills. Toledo Public Schools is one of the schools in the area that have ALICE Training.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown. Inform, Counter and Evacuate. This program is designed to prepare students and staff in case of a violent attack.

Members of the Toledo Police Department visit schools to train the students and staff. They conduct drills that are done regularly that simulate attacks that involve the sound of a gun, and an intruder trying to get into the classrooms.

The training is altered depending on the age of the students. TPS currently doesn't have ALICE Training is all its buildings.

In the Sylvania School District, Superintendent Adam Finekse said says safety is a priority, and they are doing everything they can to make sure students and their families feel safe.

Sylvania has been implementing ALICE Training, and students recently created a poster encouraging students to speak up and report any suspicious activity they see, with a number on the poster they can call.

The poster will go up in all 12 Sylvania schools.

Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler says they have made several changes to their safety protocol.

He says the school's security and safety are frequently reviewed and practiced by students, police and parents.

One of the major changes to the protocol is that schools will no longer go on lockdown in an active shooter scenario.

"We used to have a protocol where if there was a person that entered the building to do harm, we locked down. Today, it's a different approach. It's getting the students out quickly," Hosler said.

Counselors were also on hand Thursday in case students needed to talk.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.