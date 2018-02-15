Officials discover meth, marijuana in Findlay home

A search warrant revealed methamphetamine and marijuana in a Hancock County home Thursday morning.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team searched the home at 2325 East Dundee Street in Findlay.

Officials say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia and items related drug trafficking.

Police arrested 29 year-old Corey Long as a result of the search warrant.

Long is charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a third-degree felony.

He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

