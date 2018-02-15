Off The Radar - Episode 7: Some Are Weatherwise - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Off The Radar - Episode 7: Some Are Weatherwise

Episode 7 of 'Off The Radar'.  Have you ever read the farmers almanac? We took a look at it. Plus what does the rest of February have in store? Be sure to listen until the end for our over/under segment!

