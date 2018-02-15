Enjoy a viewing party at Rave Cinemas before seeing Black Panther

Black Panther is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Rave Cinemas at Levis Commons is inviting you to a viewing party before you go see the movie on Thursday.

You're invited to dress in Black Panther inspired costumes or African attire while enjoying movie trivia and other activities. There will also be the chance to win prizes.

You can attend the party for free with the purchase of a ticket to the 7 p.m. showing of the Black Panther.

The viewing party begins at 5 p.m.

