CoreLife Eatery celebrates Maumee opening with donations to good cause

Active lifestyle restaurant CoreLife eatery is celebrating the opening of their new location with donations to a good cause.

The restaurant is opening at 1399 Conant Street in Maumee on February 16.

However, guests can dine at the new restaurant a day early as part of CoreLife Eatery's Donation Day.

Customers can pay whatever they would like for their meal from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

All the proceeds from Donation Day will go to Sunshine Communities, an organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

