Local police department offers extra protection to school following FL shooting

A local police department in Erie County is offering extra protection to the schools in their area following the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday.

Perkins Township police said they will have an increased presence around the Perkins Schools over the next few days.

The department posted this on Facebook Thursday morning:

In light of the recent Florida School shooting, we will have an increased presence in and around the Perkins Schools over the next couple days. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community of Parkland.

Perkins Township is near Sandusky.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.