Home Depot looking to fill thousands of jobs - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Home Depot looking to fill thousands of jobs

(Source: Home Depot) (Source: Home Depot)

(WTOL) - Just in time for spring cleaning and gardening, Home Depot wants to give you a job.

The home improvement store is currently looking to hire 80,000 employees.

Those interested can go to the Home Depot website and choose and time and location most convenient for you.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly