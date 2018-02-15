Semi fire blocks entrance ramp to EB US 24

An early morning semi fire blocked off an entrance ramp in Lucas County Thursday.

The fire occurred on the entrance ramp to US 24 eastbound from State Route 295 in Providence Township.

Police say the driver pulled over to rest and noticed a fire outside the back trailer a little while later.

The driver was not hurt as a result of the fire.

The semi was hauling auto parts.

