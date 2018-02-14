New k9 handler in Walbridge after former officers gun stolen

A missing village-issued gun and a K9 without a handler. That was the situation in Walbridge early this year.

Officer Nick Colwell's gun was stolen out of his vehicle while off duty at the Franklin Park Mall. He was the village's K9 handler for Echo an 8-month-old German Shepard.

Colwell failed to file a police report after the incident that according to a police report happened on December 8th. His report with Toledo Police was filed on January 5th, nearly a month after the alleged theft.

The Village of Walbridge conducted an internal investigation and the former K9 handler resigned from his role in early January after the conclusion of that investigation. The village issued gun is still missing, but is registered as stolen.

During this time, Echo was without a trainer for his future as a k9 officer. The village worked to find a new handler and now his training is back on.

Walbridge's new K9 Handler Terry Glosser uses German commands to continue Echo’s training as a K9 officer. He’s eight months into training and just a month and a half in with his new trainer.

"Anytime a dog goes to a new handler, you're going to have a little bit of and adjustment period where the dog gets used to you and start to realize that you're going to be basically his dad from now on and we went through that," said Terry Glosser, a Walbridge Police Officer and K9 Handler.

Officer Glosser said he and Echo are quickly growing their bond as a team, this after the dogs former handler resigned from the village. Now the community is hoping to move forward in a positive manner.

"Some issues happened,” said Mayor Edward Kolanko. “All we can do is be better today than we were tomorrow and really that starts with getting our new chief on board and making sure we make a good selection in those candidates and continue training for our officers and continue training for echo the K9."

The village’s interim supervisor also resigned after former officer Colwell’s gun went missing.

Mayor Kolanko says they have received several resumes for the job and the deadline for applications is Thursday February 15th. They hope to have a new chief for the department hired sometime this March.



