Home Depot looking to hire 80,000 employees

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Just in time for spring cleaning and gardening Home Depot is hiring 80,000 new employees.

The home improvement chain is letting people who are interested in working with them sign up online for an in person interview.

Interested applicants can check out the company's website to choose the most convenient interview time and location here.

