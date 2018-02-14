Springlike Rain Showers Thursday

Areas of fog and drizzle are likely Wednesday evening and overnight.

Drivers are urged to use caution on area roadways.

The FIRST ALERT Weather App indicating low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Rain showers will become more likely into the afternoon and evening.

Thursday 7:00 AM: areas of fog and drizzle expected.

Thursday 2:00 PM: moderate rain showers become likely by early afternoon.

Rain amounts may reach over 1/2" in moderate showers.

Brighter weather is likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Robert Shiels WTOL