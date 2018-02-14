Toledo Symphony Orchestra resident conductor leaving her position

After three years with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, Resident Conductor Sara Jobin will be leaving her role at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

For Sarah Jobin, music is a way to bring people together.

"My whole life I've loved music," Jobin said. "Since I was a kid, and I actually came to it from singing I think, from singing in church choirs."

It was the sound of it that Jobin loved the most. She started conducting vocalists when she was in high school. Fast forward many years, she then landed her job with Toledo Symphony, first as an interim director then as Resident Conductor of TSO.

That was two and a half years ago. Now, Jobin's love for music is about to take another turn.

"It's great and it's scary and it's new and it's exciting and it's a lot of things," she explained.

Jobin is preparing to take on her new role this summer as a music director in Richmond, Virginia. Beginning the first of July, Jobin will be directing a multi-faith fellowship group in Virginia called the Inayati Order.

She calls this a move for her soul.

"I think most conductors know that you're never gonna stay in one place for the rest of your life. I want my outer life to match my inner life," she described.

A life that has taken her on a journey of discovery.

"Toledo has a lot of amazing gifts, and amazing challenges at the same time," she said.

She has learned not only about herself, but about humanity.

"It's been so great to work with the same people every week for three years, they're fantastic musicians, they can do anything," she described. "I've had a really great time here in Toledo and the people are really great so I look forward to coming back and visiting"

Jobin will return to Toledo to conduct Handel's Messiah on December 2. The Toledo Symphony is working with her to find other opportunities, as well, for her to return to Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.