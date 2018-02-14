East Toledo car wash encourages drivers to get car cleaned during this week's nice weather

With the holiday came a nice break in the weather Wednesday. That means business at local car washes picked up.

The Car Wash Company in east Toledo had plenty of staff on hand to hand dry cars after the salt was washed off.

Business was busier than usual, but the folks at the Car Wash Company were hoping that the warm weather would bring out more customers.

"We're doing a few cars. I thought we would be a lot busier. I don't know why people aren't washing today. I don't know why," said Rick Phillips with the Car Wash Company.

Anyone who wasn't able to take advantage of the weather Wednesday shouldn't fret. Extra staff at the car wash will be on hand all week during the warm up.

