ECHL suspends Kansas City Maverick players for line brawl at Walleye game

The ECHL announced that Kansas City's Garrett Klotz and Eric Freshchi have been suspended after violating league rules during a line brawl at a game against the Toledo Walleye last Saturday,

Klotz is suspended for a total of eight games and Freshchi is suspended for two.

Klotz, cross-checked Toledo's A.J. Jenks multiple times while he was down on the ice and that started a full-on melee in the third period. He was assessed a match penalty for the cross checking. ECHL said he was suspended under Rule 28 and 59. Freshchi was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for the same rules.

Both players have also been fined an undisclosed amount.

In total, there were 125 minutes in penalties in the game.

