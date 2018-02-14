Several couples in Lucas Co. celebrated Valentine's Day by tying the knot

Temperatures will hold steady near 40 degrees overnight. There is a chance of drizzle, fog and very light rain. Delays Thursday morning are not expected at this time.More >>
Temperatures will hold steady near 40 degrees overnight. There is a chance of drizzle, fog and very light rain. Delays Thursday morning are not expected at this time.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The ECHL announced that Kansas City's Garrett Klotz and Eric Freshchi have been suspended after violating league rules during a line brawl at a game against the Toledo Walleye last Saturday.More >>
The ECHL announced that Kansas City's Garrett Klotz and Eric Freshchi have been suspended after violating league rules during a line brawl at a game against the Toledo Walleye last Saturday.More >>
Several couples chose the day for love as the beginning of their forever at the Lucas County Courthouse.More >>
Several couples chose the day for love as the beginning of their forever at the Lucas County Courthouse.More >>
A very special Black History Month event was held Wednesday at Ella P. Stewart Academy for GirlsMore >>
A very special Black History Month event was held Wednesday at Ella P. Stewart Academy for GirlsMore >>
Toledo Metroparks said it will keep what everyone loves about the garden while giving more reasons to visit.More >>
Toledo Metroparks said it will keep what everyone loves about the garden while giving more reasons to visit.More >>
Maumee police want everyone to know about this summer's upcoming safety city courses.More >>
Maumee police want everyone to know about this summer's upcoming safety city courses.More >>