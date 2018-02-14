Toledo Buffalo Soldiers helps local school celebrate Black History Month

A very special Black History Month event was held Wednesday at Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls.

The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers brought in a blues group to perform a live concert to celebrate Black History Month.

The group adopts a selection of schools throughout the area, visiting the assigned school at least once a month and interacting with students on a variety of topics.

"Music is all in our culture, as you know," President of Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Earl Mack explained. "Music does a lot of things for us. And so, they need to learn that part of culture because it helps give them the pride that they need to keep going forward."

"We teach that we're a family. And families have culture. And within each culture, there's differences," School Counselor Shannon Tisdale said. "There's different ways we express ourselves, but we also learn a lot from every different culture that we're able to experience."

The school says that students have been working on the history of BB King as part of a Black History Month project.

