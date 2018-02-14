Toledo Botanical Garden has a new owner

The Toledo Botanical Garden is under new ownership.

City council approved Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's request to transfer the west Toledo Botanical Garden to Metroparks Toledo.

The Metroparks said it will keep what everyone loves about the garden while giving more reasons to visit. That includes a plan for a garden-themed playground as part of the new Discovery Trail.

