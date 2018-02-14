Money Talks News: Best ways to save on groceries

Food is a major part of most everyone's budget. When it comes to saving, coupon cutting and sale shopping are obvious. But there are other tips, that you may not have thought of, that you can use to save even more.

Groceries can take a huge bite out of a budget. According to the most recent report from the BLS, the average American household spends around $4,000 on eating at home.

Want to cut those costs? What else is there? What else can you do?

First, the whole truth: Whole chickens are cheaper than cut-up, whole fruit is cheaper than pre-sliced and block cheese is cheaper than grated. Do not pay someone to do your slicing for you.

The next tip involves generics and store brands: That is a simple way to save 20 to 50 percent on items that are sometimes identical. Worried about quality? Many stores offer a money-back guarantee on their house products, so if you do not like it, take it back.

Another thing that really matters is where you shop. Sure, you know about warehouse stores, but what about farmers markets, food coops or buying clubs? What about local places? They can often get you screaming deals on things like organics.

Another great place to save: Salvage grocery stores. This is where you will find dented cans, torn packaging, closeouts, etc. It is not pretty, but it is cheap, up to 50 percent off.

"My cupboard stays all dented and smashed from one side to the other, but I save a lot of money and the food tastes the same," shopper Tauna DaSilva said.

Finally, take care of the food you do buy. Buttering cheese prevents mold, transfer small amounts of perishables, like sour cream, into smaller containers, store things air-tight and freeze things before they go bad.

If you want to squash your grocery bill, there are lots of ways to do it. For more tips and advice, go to the Money Talks News website and search for "saving on groceries."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.