Active shooter at Florida high school, injuries reported, shooter at large

Active shooter at Florida high school, injuries reported, shooter at large

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) - There are reports of shots fired with injuries at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Fl. The shooter is still at large.

Local media reports say multiple people are injured, some reporting up to 20.

According to officials, the school is located in Parkland, FL, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Police are evacuating students, who can be seen leaving the school with their hands up. 

The public high school has an enrollment of 3,158 students.

