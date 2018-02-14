Active shooter at Florida high school, injuries reported, shooter at large

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) - There are reports of shots fired with injuries at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Fl. The shooter is still at large.

Local media reports say multiple people are injured, some reporting up to 20.

According to officials, the school is located in Parkland, FL, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Police are evacuating students, who can be seen leaving the school with their hands up.

The public high school has an enrollment of 3,158 students.

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

