Maumee police invite you to enroll your children in safety school

Maumee police want everyone to know about this summer's upcoming safety city courses.

Children who will be entering Kindergarten in the fall are able to be apart of the program.

Police say it is $30 for Maumee residents or children attending Maumee schools.

Applications for non-residents are $40 and will be considered depending on program openings or availabilities.

Police say you do need to register and that is available on their website.

