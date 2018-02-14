Lake Township Fire rescues dog from ice Wednesday morning

Lake Township Fire Department rescued a dog from water Wednesday morning in Northwood.

LTFD say they were dispatched to the Eastpoint Apartment Complex at 7:40 a.m. for a report of a dog trapped in the water.

Crews say they arrived on scene and made an ice rescue of a Labrador Retriever that was in the water but could not get back out.

Firefighter and EMT Matt DeGroff donned the Mustang suit and quickly retrieved the dog from the water.

