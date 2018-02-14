Fiat Chrysler announces layoffs of hundreds of part-time workers at Toledo Assembly Complex

Fiat Chrysler announced Monday its plans to layoff hundreds of temporary workers in Toledo.

The layoffs will affect 850 part-time workers employed at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

According to the notice filed with the state, the auto company expects the layoffs to be temporary.

The layoffs will take place between April and June and will last longer than six months.

