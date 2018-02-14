Temporary closure of KUKA to affect hundreds of jobs

A temporary closure of a north Toledo manufacturing plant will affect hundreds of jobs.

KUKA Toledo Production Operations announced the closing of its 3770 Stickney Avenue plant.

The closure affects the entire facility, leaving 346 workers out of jobs.

KTO says the temporary closure will last at least six months.

The plant will close on April 13.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.