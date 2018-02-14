Police investigating incident involving inappropriate picture at CCHS

Toledo police have released more information into an investigation they conducted at Central Catholic High School on Monday.

Police say the 17-year-old male suspect may have used AirDrop, an iPhone feature, to obtain an inappropriate picture of a female student.

Police say the female student allowed the suspect to use her phone for a short period of time when the incident allegedly occurred.

The student admits to taking the picture, but denies sending it to the suspect, according to police.

After a search of the suspect's phone, police say no photos of the female student were found.

School officials gave police a list of several students whose photos may have been inappropriately obtained by the suspect at some point.

