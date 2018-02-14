Case of Hepatitis A confirmed in Lenawee Co. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Case of Hepatitis A confirmed in Lenawee Co.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Lenawee County Health Department confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a Lenawee County resident.

Health officials say the person is not considered to be at a high risk of spreading the disease to others at this time. 

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease commonly spread by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with feces or by oral contact with contaminated objects.

The health department says most infections result from contact with an infected household member or sexual partners. The department says you can't get Hep A from coughing or sneezing.

Anyone with the virus can spread it to others one to two weeks before symptoms appear. Some people have no symptoms at all.

Symptoms of Hep A include:

  • Fatigue
  • Abdominal pain
  • Nausea/vomiting
  • Fever
  • Jaundice
  • Dark urine
  • Pale stool
  • Joint pain

Hepatitis A can range from mild to serious. Those at a higher risk of contracting Hep A include:

  • Those who are homeless or use transient housing
  • Those who use illicit drugs (injection and non-injection)
  • Men who have sex with men, sex workers and their clients
  • Those who have recently been to jail
  • Those with underlying liver disease
  • Those traveling to developing countries where Hep A is common

The Lenawee County Health Department encourages everyone to get a Hepatitis A vaccine, as multiple counties in southeast Michigan have seen Hep A outbreaks in recent months.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly