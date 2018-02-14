Case of Hepatitis A confirmed in Lenawee Co.

The Lenawee County Health Department confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a Lenawee County resident.

Health officials say the person is not considered to be at a high risk of spreading the disease to others at this time.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease commonly spread by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with feces or by oral contact with contaminated objects.

The health department says most infections result from contact with an infected household member or sexual partners. The department says you can't get Hep A from coughing or sneezing.

Anyone with the virus can spread it to others one to two weeks before symptoms appear. Some people have no symptoms at all.

Symptoms of Hep A include:

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Nausea/vomiting

Fever

Jaundice

Dark urine

Pale stool

Joint pain

Hepatitis A can range from mild to serious. Those at a higher risk of contracting Hep A include:

Those who are homeless or use transient housing

Those who use illicit drugs (injection and non-injection)

Men who have sex with men, sex workers and their clients

Those who have recently been to jail

Those with underlying liver disease

Those traveling to developing countries where Hep A is common

The Lenawee County Health Department encourages everyone to get a Hepatitis A vaccine, as multiple counties in southeast Michigan have seen Hep A outbreaks in recent months.

