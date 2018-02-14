Police searching for driver after downtown hit and run

Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run in downtown Toledo Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Washington at Michigan around 5:00 a.m.

Police say two vehicles were involved and the victim of the hit and run is being checked out at the hospital.

Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

The scene is cleared expect for one police car as police investigate the crash.

