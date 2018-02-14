Report: Fertilizer, manure top Lake Erie phosphorus sources

It will be clear tonight with winds going calm, perfect conditions for temperatures to drop into the single digits.More >>
It will be clear tonight with winds going calm, perfect conditions for temperatures to drop into the single digits.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>