Heartbreaking viral photo shows K-9 of fallen Westerville police officer

A photo shared by Ohio Going Blue on Facebook shows K-9 officer Sam off the Westerville Police Department.
Sam was K-9 partners with Westerville police officer Eric Joering, one of the officers who was fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Saturday.
President Trump on Westerville police shooting: 'This is a true tragedy!'
Police say Joering, along with Officer Tony Morelli, were both shot by 30-year-old Quentin Smith. Morelli grew up in Massillon.
Massillon friends remember Westerville police officer Tony Morelli
K-9 officer Sam was in the back of Officer Joering's cruiser at the time of the incident.
