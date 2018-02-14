Hundreds on strike outside Dana Incorporated

Hundreds of people from the UAW are lined up outside Dana Incorporated for a strike Wednesday morning.

There are six police cars on the scene as well.

When Dana moved into the old Jeep plant property, they agreed to negotiate a contract with the UAW. Now, workers are upset they are not holding up their end of the bargain.

Director of UAW Region 2B Rich Rankin said that until the union is recognized, they are refusing to work.

One Dana worker said Wednesday would have been 24 days in a row of working 12-hour shifts seven days a week.

The strike was planned Tuesday by word of mouth and through Facebook.

The strikers have been out in front of the plant since about 4 a.m.

They say they will be out there as long as they need to.

Police asked strikers to move their cars off the street so trucks can continue to get in and out of Dana. The workers complied.

WTOL has a crew on scene and will keep you updated with more information as it comes in.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.