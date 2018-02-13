Toledo parents could face $500 fine for children out past curfew

Parents could soon face up to a $500 fine for their kids being out past curfew in Toledo.

This is following the city making national news after four teens allegedly threw sandbags onto an interstate from an overpass, killing a 22-year-old man.

All four teens are under the age of fifteen, and this, along with other teen murders, are making council get serious about stopping teen violence.

This new legislation is in front of Toledo City Council , and was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

"I know if my child did something and I could be fined for it, I certainly would know where they are and what they are doing,” said Councilman Larry Sykes, who is proposing the legislation.

Any child under the age of 16, would have to be in by 9 p.m., 16 and 17-year-olds would have until 11 p.m. This curfew would then last until 5:00 a.m.

The exceptions to the law would be if the child is accompanied by a parent or guardian or going to or coming from a school sanctioned event.

"$500 is really nothing when you want to know where your children are and this might prevent them from being in a confrontation, they might kill somebody or they might get killed,” said Councilwoman Yvonne Harper of the fine.

Harper is worried about the crime in her district, district 4, and thinks this would greatly help. She is already talking to neighbors about this, some agree, telling her these murders are more and more common from young teens.

"On the other hand there were individuals that were upset with me because they said their children are good, well, we can't have it both ways,” said Harper.

In Ohio, parents can be held accountable for their kid’s actions until their 18th birthday.

Sykes said growing up he had to be in before the street lights went on, and he thinks parents should know where their kids are.

"Roaming the streets, you tend to get in trouble. Children that are 17, but not yet 18, that are in school, what are you doing out at 11 o'clock at night?,” said Sykes.

Larry Sykes is the council member sponsoring the legislation. He said the police officers he's spoken to, think this is a good idea for neighborhoods.

They said this is something that we should be looking in to.

"If they say that they want them to stay out until 11, we can adjust it also, but I think we need to have that conversation because children are killing children,” said Sykes.

The legislation was referred to the public safety committee. Council members Harper and Sykes say they are interested in hearing neighbor’s input throughout this process.

