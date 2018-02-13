Area hospitals use germ fighting robot to combat illnesses

Lucas County is experienced a deadly flu season this year. Area hospitals have been using whatever tools and robots they have to get rid of germs and flu causing bacteria such as a germ zapping robot.

The robot uses ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, fungi viruses.

"Influenza virus can live up to 24 hours on a surface so all of our discharges in our areas get the cleaning as well as the UV lighting done as a routine to prevent any transmission of an illness," explained Lisa Beauch, the Infection Prevention Manager, Mercy Health.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center has been using two of these robots to disinfect operating rooms and the intensive care units. But it's flu seasons like this one that they're using it more.

"Any time you are ill you are more susceptible to picking up other illnesses and because influenza affects the respiratory system you can pick up things like pneumonia," said Beauch.

The latest numbers from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department show there are currently 465 flu related hospitalizations. That's roughly 336 more than this time last year.

