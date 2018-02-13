Slippery sidewalks causing trouble for some

It will be clear tonight with winds going calm, perfect conditions for temperatures to drop into the single digits.More >>
It will be clear tonight with winds going calm, perfect conditions for temperatures to drop into the single digits.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Slipping and falling on snow or ice covered sidewalks is something nobody wants to happen.More >>
Slipping and falling on snow or ice covered sidewalks is something nobody wants to happen.More >>
The robot uses ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, fungi viruses.More >>
The robot uses ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, fungi viruses.More >>
On Monday, ProMedica Board of Trustees gave the "green light" for ProMedica Toledo Hospital to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, the remaining abortion clinic in Toledo.More >>
On Monday, ProMedica Board of Trustees gave the "green light" for ProMedica Toledo Hospital to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, the remaining abortion clinic in Toledo.More >>
Lawmakers said they want to help those who are trying to fight their addiction to opioids.More >>
Lawmakers said they want to help those who are trying to fight their addiction to opioids.More >>