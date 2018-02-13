Midweek Warm Up (including Valentine's Day)

The high temperature hit 32° right on the nose Tuesday.

Warmer weather can be expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday: highs will warm into the middle 40s. Here is hoping happy

Valentines will warm your heart as well as the weather.

Thursday: rain is likely with highs warming to near 50°.

Wednesday: some morning sunshine should give way to afternoon clouds.

A southwest breeze will increase to 10-15 mph through the afternoon.

Thursday: some light rain and drizzle is possible first thing in the morning.

Heavier rain showers will be likely at midday and early afternoon.

The weekend looks dry. It will be mild Saturday, breezy and warmer Sunday.

Robert Shiels WTOL