Midweek Warm Up (including Valentine's Day)

The high temperature hit 32° right on the nose Tuesday.
Warmer weather can be expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday: highs will warm into the middle 40s. Here is hoping happy
Valentines will warm your heart as well as the weather.
Thursday: rain is likely with highs warming to near 50°.
Wednesday: some morning sunshine should give way to afternoon clouds.
A southwest breeze will increase to 10-15 mph through the afternoon.
Thursday: some light rain and drizzle is possible first thing in the morning.
Heavier rain showers will be likely at midday and early afternoon.
The weekend looks dry. It will be mild Saturday, breezy and warmer Sunday.
Robert Shiels WTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.