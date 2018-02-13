Ohio city discuss new needle exchange program

It will be clear tonight with winds going calm, perfect conditions for temperatures to drop into the single digits.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
On Monday, ProMedica Board of Trustees gave the "green light" for ProMedica Toledo Hospital to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, the remaining abortion clinic in Toledo.More >>
Lawmakers said they want to help those who are trying to fight their addiction to opioids.More >>
The Toledo Clinic has developed a new foundation to help ease patients' financial burdens. That non profit will help out cancer patients with food, utilities and rent.More >>
We are just days away from the beginning of Lent, the season when Catholics and other Christians traditionally fast, leading up to Easter. In the old days that meant cleaning the cupboard of things like lard, sugar, eggs, and fruit to make pre-Lent treats like the Polish-favorite Paczki.More >>
