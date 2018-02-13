Ohio city discuss new needle exchange program

Near Cincinnati, the Newport City Commission discussed a new needle exchange program for the city.

The meeting was packed as people voiced their opinions on the proposed legislation. Lawmakers said they want to help those who are trying to fight their addiction to opioids

"The strange thing to me is most people, most mayors, most commissioners I have spoken with, agree that we need syringe exchange. They just don't agree on where it should go. So our proposition is lets put it out anyway. As many places as we can put, lets put it and lets take care of our citizens," said one of the attendees at the meeting.

No action was taken at the meeting and there will be more discussion on how to move forward.

