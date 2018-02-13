Toledo Symphony Orchestra receives $10K to support North Star Festival

Thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts, the Toledo Symphony has more funds to put towards its events.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is looking to receive $10,000 to support its North Star Festival, which is a series of concerts and performances that highlight Black Americans throughout history.

The festival kicks off on Valentine's Day and will run until April.

The Symphony Orchestra is just 1 of 39 orchestras to receive this grant from the National Endowment for the Arts nationwide.

