Amanda's Mom Blog: Sleep. What's that?

I'm tired. Everyone warned us. In fact, my husband and I often joked before the baby arrived that every parent on the planet was telling us, "you're never going to sleep again." How can you possibly prepare for something like that? You can't. And we're learning that now.

Maggie was an amazing sleeper, I mean, as amazing as a two-month-old baby can be. By eight weeks old, she was sleeping long stretches of seven to eight hours. It was really no trouble waking up once around 3 a.m. to give her a bottle. My first day back to work was the first time she slept through the night; 7:30 p.m. - 7:30 a.m. It was wonderful.

Then, she got her first cold from daycare. It was not surprising she was waking up every two to three hours from a coughing fit, or because she couldn't breathe and we'd need to help clear out her nose.

Two and a half weeks later, she's feeling much better. Except, she's not reverting back to her old, magical sleep patterns. Now, she wakes up after four hours, then three, and then two. That final wakeup, conveniently (or not so conveniently) about thirty minutes before the alarm is set to go off. Each time, mom and dad give in and give her a bottle, even though we know she doesn't need one, because it's the only way she'll go back to sleep.

I've looked all over Google, searching for the perfect remedy to get my baby to sleep through the night again. Guess what? It doesn't exist. Most parents suggest letting her "cry it out." I'm not sure I can do it. How can I let my baby scream her head off, under the belief that she'll eventually soothe herself and fall back to sleep. What if she doesn't stop crying? Will I be up for hours and hours on end?

The other piece of advise my husband and I got from just about everyone, "do whatever works." So tonight, that's probably what we'll do. I just keep reminding myself that the nights are long, but the years are short. Soon, I'll look back at this time of trying to adjust to getting back to work with a three-month-old baby and ask myself where the time has gone.

Also, if you hold the mystery to getting a baby to sleep through the night, please share! Email me at: afay@wtol.com

