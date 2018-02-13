Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says flu illnesses are trending down

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the flu epidemic is declining. However, the illness is slowing down at a slower rate than previous years.

There are currently 465 flu-related hospitalizations in the county.

At this time during last year's flu season there were 129 hospitalizations, only 35 in the 2015-2016 and 297 during the 2014-2015 flu season.

