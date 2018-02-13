Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says flu illnesses are tre - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says flu illnesses are trending down

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) -

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the flu epidemic is declining.  However, the illness is slowing down at a slower rate than previous years.

There are currently 465 flu-related hospitalizations in the county.

At this time during last year's flu season there were 129 hospitalizations, only 35 in the 2015-2016 and 297 during the 2014-2015 flu season. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Reaction to ProMedica's decision to enter into a transfer agreement with Toledo's last abortion clinic

    Reaction to ProMedica's decision to enter into a transfer agreement with Toledo's last abortion clinic

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-13 23:28:16 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    On Monday, ProMedica Board of Trustees gave the "green light" for ProMedica Toledo Hospital to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, the remaining abortion clinic in Toledo.

    More >>

    On Monday, ProMedica Board of Trustees gave the "green light" for ProMedica Toledo Hospital to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, the remaining abortion clinic in Toledo.

    More >>

  • Midweek Warm Up (including Valentine's Day)

    Midweek Warm Up (including Valentine's Day)

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:11 PM EST2018-02-13 23:11:10 GMT
    Source: (WTOL)Source: (WTOL)
    The high temperature hit 32° right on the nose Tuesday. Warmer weather can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday: highs will warm into the middle 40s. Here is hoping happy Valentines will warm your heart as well as the weather. Thursday: rain is likely with highs warming to near 50°. Wednesday: some morning sunshine should give way to afternoon clouds. A southwest breeze will increase to 10-15 mph through the afternoon. Thursday: some light rain and drizzle ...More >>
    The high temperature hit 32° right on the nose Tuesday. Warmer weather can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday: highs will warm into the middle 40s. Here is hoping happy Valentines will warm your heart as well as the weather. Thursday: rain is likely with highs warming to near 50°. Wednesday: some morning sunshine should give way to afternoon clouds. A southwest breeze will increase to 10-15 mph through the afternoon. Thursday: some light rain and drizzle ...More >>

  • Ohio city discuss new needle exchange program

    Ohio city discuss new needle exchange program

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-13 22:53:16 GMT
    (Source: RNN)(Source: RNN)

    Lawmakers said they want to help those who are trying to fight their addiction to opioids.

    More >>

    Lawmakers said they want to help those who are trying to fight their addiction to opioids.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly