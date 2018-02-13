Lucas County Canine Care and Control running Valentine's Day special

All day Wednesday, the Lucas County Canine Care and Control will be running a special for Valentine's Day.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can do so for just $14 in addition to the cost of a license.

"We've been doing some dog-dating profile app on our website so you can look on our website to see if you see any great matches and come bring your significant other on down and make a date of it and adopt a little friend," said Laura Simmons-Wark with LCCCC.

LCCCC is located on Erie Street and will be opened on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The folks at LCCCC encourages anyone interested in adding a furry valentine to their family, to stop by.

