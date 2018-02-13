Defiance County search warrant Tuesday leads to arrest

The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force assisted the Hicksville Police Department Tuesday morning in a Defiance County drug bust and arrest.

Hicksville police, the MAN unit and the Defiance County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit conducted a search warrant at 608 East High Street in Hicksville, the residence of 26-year-old Logan Moss.

During the search, police say they recovered 85 items, over five ounces of Methamphetamine and multiple firearms. They also seized a 2015 Chrysler 200, four door sedan.

Moss is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 50 times the bulk amount, a first degree Felony. The bulk amount of Methamphetamine is three grams.

Police say the case will be presented to a Defiance County Grand Jury where additional charges are anticipated.

Moss is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

