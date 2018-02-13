Protesters fight against decision to demolish St. Sebastian Church

Nearly a dozen protesters gathered outside the downtown offices of the Toledo Catholic Diocese Tuesday morning.

They were fighting a decision made by the bishop to demolish St. Sebastian Church in Huron County.

The church has been closed since 2005, but people who live in the area believe the building can still serve a purpose, and doesn't have to come down.

"It's a very close knit community, so even though a lot of us moved away, I live by Cincinnati now, we all come back for the festival. We still have a lot of faith in the church and still have a lot belief in the community and it's apart of our roots. It's something that we want to save," explained protestor Angela Phillips.

Some of the protesters said that they have offered to pay the Diocese for the building. However, the Diocese said that's not their standard operating procedure.

The Diocese also does not want to potentially separate the church from the neighboring cemetery.

