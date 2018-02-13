Nutrition 911: Healthy snacks

It's important to keep yourself fueled up during the day.

It's even more important to stay energized with healthy snacks.

Super Fitness Nutritionist Brian Strock says foods like nuts, pretzels, strawberries, cheese and apples are all good go-to foods.

Pack them up in small bags and eat two bags a day.

Strock says snacking is an effective way to fit extra nutrients into your diet and prevent overeating at mealtimes.

Next time you feel hungry and it's not quite dinner time, don't try to wait until the meal.

Eating one of these small, healthy snacks will hold you over without packing tons of extra calories into your day.

Strock recommends to combine foods rich in carbs like whole grains, fruits or vegetables with protein foods like nuts or dairy products for the most filling snacks.

