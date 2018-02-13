Nutrition 911: Healthy snacks

It will be clear tonight with winds going calm, perfect conditions for temperatures to drop into the single digits.More >>
It will be clear tonight with winds going calm, perfect conditions for temperatures to drop into the single digits.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledoans recognize we need a new jail, but a lot of people who do not want it in their neighborhood.More >>
Toledoans recognize we need a new jail, but a lot of people who do not want it in their neighborhood.More >>
A Maumee man is facing several charges including attempted murder.More >>
A Maumee man is facing several charges including attempted murder.More >>
Police are looking for the man who robbed a west Toledo pharmacy Monday night.More >>
Police are looking for the man who robbed a west Toledo pharmacy Monday night.More >>
Toledo Police Department responding to at least one person shot in Central Toledo. Follow WTOL: Download our app here. Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.More >>
Toledo Police Department responding to at least one person shot in Central Toledo. Follow WTOL: Download our app here. Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.More >>
We are just days away from the beginning of Lent, the season when Catholics and other Christians traditionally fast, leading up to Easter. In the old days that meant cleaning the cupboard of things like lard, sugar, eggs, and fruit to make pre-Lent treats like the Polish-favorite Paczki.More >>
We are just days away from the beginning of Lent, the season when Catholics and other Christians traditionally fast, leading up to Easter. In the old days that meant cleaning the cupboard of things like lard, sugar, eggs, and fruit to make pre-Lent treats like the Polish-favorite Paczki.More >>