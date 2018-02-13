Man drives off River Rd. in October, facing attempted murder cha - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man drives off River Rd. in October, facing attempted murder charges

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

A Maumee man is facing several charges including attempted murder.

The Wood County Prosecutor says Christopher Bigelow intentionally drove off River Road in Perrysburg Township last October.

Bigelow hit a landscaping worker and two trucks, hurting four more people.

