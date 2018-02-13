Police looking for man who wore surgical mask, carried cane during robbery

Police are looking for the man who robbed a west Toledo pharmacy Monday night.

The robbery occurred at the Rite Aid on West Sylvania Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police say the man entered the store wearing a surgical mask and walking with a cane.

Police say the man handed one of the employees a note demanding all the Percocet while taping his waist as though he had a gun.

The employee gave the man a bag with two bottles of Percocet and three bottles of Oxycodone, according to police.

Before he left the store, police said the man threatened to kill a second employee and showed her a black handgun in his waistband.

Police say the bottles of Oxycodone had tracking devices in them and were recovered near Braniegh Drive.

The man is described as a black male wearing a surgical mask, blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, grey sweat pants and walking with a cane at the time of the robbery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.