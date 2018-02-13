Ashes to Go offers ministry without a church building

(WTOL) - Ash Wednesday is just a day away, and many people are planning where they will attend the service commemorating the first day of Lent.

The tradition on Ash Wednesday is to place blessed ashes on the foreheads of churchgoers in the shape of the cross.

The ashes represent repentance and mortality, things Catholics and other Christians reflected on during the Lenten season.

In a different spin on Ash Wednesday, the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio is taking the ashes outside of the church with Ashes to Go.

"Ashes to Go is important because it is a way that the Body of Christ can go beyond the walls of the building and walk around the neighborhood and community to meet people who are out and about," said Rev. Kelly Aughenbaugh, Vicar at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ohio City.

Ashes to Go will be offered at the following locations on Ash Wednesday:

St. Timothy's, Perrysburg - Ashes to Go from 6:30 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at River Place (Churchill's) Shopping Center, US 25 and Eckel Junction Road in Perrysburg at the corner near Biggby Coffee and Anytime Sports. They will also offer Ashes to Go from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on the Oval in front of Bowling Green State University's Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

St. John's, Youngstown - Ashes to Go outside of their parish. They will also be visiting several hospital and recovery centers that day. They will be outside of their parish from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. as classes pass, at Akron Children's Hospital at 1:30 p.m., at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center at 3:00 p.m., and at Belmont Pines Hospital at 4:00 p.m.

Christ Church, Kent - their campus ministry partner, United Christian Ministries, will offer Ashes to Go at Kent State University on Ash Wednesday. One station will be in the Kent Student Center and the other will be at Eastway (the Kent State University cafeteria). Both stations will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Trinity, Toledo - Ashes to Go from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the corner of Adams St. Clair, right outside their front door.

St. John's, Ohio City - Ashes to Go from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. around the parish between Detroit and Lorain Avenue.

