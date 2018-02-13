Man accused of killing a toddler appears in court

A man accused of killing a toddler faced a judge Tuesday.

Eric Mathis is charged with the murder of one-month old Nehemiah Wright.

Wright was found unresponsive in the bathtub in Mathis' care, and was later pronounced dead at ProMedica Hospital.

Mathis was initially charged with endangering children, but was charged with murder after the autopsy results came in.

This was the second homicide of 2018.

Mathis will next appear in court on March 6.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

