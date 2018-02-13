Here Comes The Warm Up!

Temperatures are on the rise as we head toward mid-February with rain chances sprinkling their way in as well.









Sunrise and a slow climb in temperatures are on tap for your Tuesday as highs reach the low to mid 30s.







Valentine's Day will be much more comfortable with temperatures in the mid 40s with rain chances working in!







Thursday will have light scattered rainfall with highs near 50!





The mild trend continues on into the weekend and week ahead!





